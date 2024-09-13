Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU allows member states to boost farmer payments after protests

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union member states can increase the funds they pay to farmers, the European Commission said on Friday, after protests by farmers earlier in the year forced policymakers to scale back climate rules.

The Commission said it would allow EU member states to pay higher advances of Common Agriculture Policy funds to farmers, which would allow them to receive up to 70% of direct payments in advance starting in October, and up to 85% in advance payments for area and animal-based interventions under rural development.

Such payments are currently 50% and 75%, respectively.

“EU farmers continue to face liquidity problems, notably due to extreme weather events which have had an impact on yields in recent years, as well as high interest rates on European financial markets and high prices of agricultural inputs and commodities,” the commission said in a statement.

The Commission has taken similar measures before, notably in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, farmers blockaded roads to demand action on low incomes, cheap food imports, burdensome regulations and unfair competition from abroad.

Key portions of EU policy have been impacted as Brussels seeks to assuage farmers.

The EU withdrew a law to lower the use of pesticides, delayed a target for farmers to leave some land fallow to increase biodiversity and discarded a goal to reduce farming emissions from its 2040 climate roadmap.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR