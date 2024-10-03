EU announces extra 30 million euros humanitarian aid for Lebanon

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission announced on Thursday an extra 30 million euros ($33.1 million) in humanitarian aid for Lebanon, which has been hit by clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“I am extremely concerned by the constant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. All parties must do their outmost to protect the lives of innocent civilians,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This comes in addition to the 10 million euros already announced on Sept. 29 and brings total EU humanitarian assistance to the country to over 104 million euros this year.

($1 = 0.9063 euros)