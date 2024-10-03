EU arms industry boost plan may fall short of goals, watchdog warns

(Reuters) – A European Union plan to boost the continent’s arms industry risks falling short of its ambitions, an EU spending watchdog warned on Thursday.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, unveiled a proposal in March to allocate 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) to incentivise EU governments to buy jointly from European defence firms and encourage industry to increase capacity.

Many European countries increased defence spending following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. But the Commission has estimated Europe needs additional investment of around 500 billion euros ($551.15 billion) in defence over the next decade.

Officials have also said Europe’s defence industry is too fragmented and lags behind on innovation.

The Commission proposal, to be implemented in 2026-2027 if approved, is the EU’s highest-profile effort yet to spur investment in its defence sector.

But the European Court of Auditors said funding for the program “may not be commensurate with the stated objectives”.

“There is a risk that the EU’s limited resources could be scattered over a wide array of projects that may not have a measurable impact at EU level,” it said in a written opinion on the plan.

It also said the time horizon for large-scale projects would likely exceed two years.

The Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the opinion.

Commission officials have previously acknowledged the current funding level is small but insisted it was worth setting up a legal framework to encourage closer cooperation, while aiming to secure more cash in the EU’s next long-term budget.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has designated defence as a top priority.

She has nominated Andrius Kubilius, a former Lithuanian prime minister, as the EU’s first defence commissioner, and tasked him with producing a white paper on the future of European defence.

($1 = 0.9072 euros)