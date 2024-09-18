EU ban on CO2-emiting cars from 2035 is “self-destructive”, Italy PM says

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday the European Union’s 2035 target to end the sale of carbon-dioxide emitting cars shows a “self-destructive” position on industrial and environmental issues.

“The ban on endothermic engine (cars) from 2035 is one of the most obvious examples of a self-destructive approach,” Meloni told an event in Rome.

“Accompanying the industrial sector in the challenge of ecological transition cannot mean dismantling entire sectors,” she added.