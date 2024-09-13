Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU Commission presents new sanctions renewal options for frozen Russian assets

This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has presented to EU ambassadors three new options to extend the sanctions renewal period covering Russia’s central bank assets, crucial to secure a $50 billion G7 loan for Ukraine, EU diplomats said on Friday.

The options include a five-year freeze on the assets with a review every 12 months and a qualified majority of EU countries needed to unfreeze the assets.

The second option is a renewal of the asset freeze every 36 months with a unanimous vote, they said. The third option would be to extend the renewal period for all sanctions related to Russia to 36 months. Currently, the EU’s sanctions on Russia are up for renewal every six months.

