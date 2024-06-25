Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU Commission President von der Leyen wins another term, FAZ, dpa say

This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be given another term in office under a deal sealed between major European political parties, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and newswire dpa reported separately, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said negotiators from the three centrist political families had agreed on a package that would also make Portuguese ex-premier Antonio Costa European Council president and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas EU foreign policy chief.

The trio had been widely expected to take those posts but EU leaders did not agree on the package when they met for a dinner last week. They are due to try again at a summit in Brussels this Thursday and Friday.

