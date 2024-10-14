Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU condemns all attacks on UN missions, foreign policy chief Borrell says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The European Union condemns all attacks against United Nations missions, the union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a response to targeting of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, by the Israel Defence Forces.

“Such attacks against UN peacekeepers constitute a grave violation of international law and are totally unacceptable. These attacks must stop immediately,” Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the EU published Sunday night.

“The EU condemns all attacks against UN missions,” Borrell said.

“It expresses particularly grave concern regarding the attacks by the Israeli Defence Forces against UNIFIL, which left several peacekeepers wounded.”

Israel has disputed some UN accounts of incidents involving UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they were providing “human shields” for Hezbollah militants during an upsurge in hostilities.

In his statement, Borrell said “all actors” in the conflict have the obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property.

“We urgently await explanations and a thorough investigation from the Israeli authorities about the attacks against UNIFIL, which plays a fundamental role in the stability of South Lebanon,” he said.

