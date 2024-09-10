EU court upholds Google’s $2.7 billion EU antitrust fine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s top court on Tuesday upheld a 2.42 billion euro ($2.67 billion) EU antitrust fine imposed on Alphabet’s Google seven years ago for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

The fine is one of three penalties levied by the European Commission against Google in the past decade for various antitrust infringements that have cost the company 8.25 billion euros in total.

The appeal lodged by Google and Alphabet is dismissed. The case is C-48/22 P Google and Alphabet v Commission (Google Shopping).

($1 = 0.9057 euros)