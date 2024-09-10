Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU court upholds Google’s $2.7 billion EU antitrust fine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s top court on Tuesday upheld a 2.42 billion euro ($2.67 billion) EU antitrust fine imposed on Alphabet’s Google seven years ago for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

The fine is one of three penalties levied by the European Commission against Google in the past decade for various antitrust infringements that have cost the company 8.25 billion euros in total.

The appeal lodged by Google and Alphabet is dismissed. The case is C-48/22 P Google and Alphabet v Commission (Google Shopping).

($1 = 0.9057 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR