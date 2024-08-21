Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU criticism over rule of law is misleading, Slovak government says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – The Slovak government rejected criticism on Wednesday from the European Commission over the state of rule of law in the country, saying it was misleading.

The Commission, the EU executive, raised concerns over a reform of the criminal law and dissolution of a special prosecution office dealing with graft, and over judicial and media independence in an annual rule of law report it released by last month.

“We consider this year’s chapter on the situation in the area of rule of law in Slovakia to be unbalanced and, in some parts, even grossly misleading,” the government said in a document reacting to the EU report.

Despite intensive dialogue with the Commission, the government, led by the populist SMER-SSD party under Prime Minister Robert Fico, said it did not get room to comment on information from third sources that was used in the final report.

“Numerous evaluations.. in the report are based on articles form three daily newspapers that are solely anti-government,” it said.

The Slovak government has faced opposition protests and criticism from the Commission since taking power in October 2023 and rushing through a criminal law reform that eased punishments for financial crimes and shortened statutes of limitations.

The government also rejected concerns that the fight against corruption would be weakened by a planned cancellation of a serious crime unit in September, saying the agenda would be taken over by another newly created unit.

The government has also revamped the public television and radio broadcaster, raising the Commission’s concerns over its future independence.

Fico has long blamed independent media and non-governmental organisations for waging a campaign against his party.

The EU has said it would launch legal action against Slovakia if it approved a proposal, making its way through parliament, to require non-government organisations to register themselves as “foreign agents” if they receive foreign funding.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR