Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU delays talks with Bangladesh on new pact after criticism of Dhaka’s response to protests

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Shivam Patel

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The European Union has postponed negotiations with Bangladesh on a new cooperation agreement after criticism of Dhaka’s response to contain deadly protests that killed at least 150 people this month.

The cooperation pact seeks to enhance trade, and economic and development relations between Bangladesh and the EU, which is the main trading partner for the South Asian country, accounting for 20.7% of Bangladesh’s trade in 2023.

“In light of the prevailing situation, the first round of negotiations on the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement envisaged for September has been postponed with no later date fixed as yet,” Nabila Massrali, the EU’s foreign affairs spokesperson, said in an email to Reuters.

Protests led by students against controversial quotas in government jobs spiralled into violence, killing 150 people, injuring hundreds and shutting the country for days as curfew was imposed, the army called out and telecoms disrupted.

The restrictions were eased last week as students stopped the protests after the supreme court scrapped most of the quotas.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR