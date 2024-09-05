Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU delivers first mpox vaccine doses to Congo

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to receive its first batch of 100,000 mpox vaccines from the European Union on Thursday, with a second delivery expected in the coming days, the European Commission said.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

The delivery marks a significant step in curbing the mpox outbreak in Africa, particularly in Congo, which has been grappling with a severe shortage of vaccines.

CONTEXT

Congo, the epicentre of a recent mpox outbreak, has been awaiting vaccines. The World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency last month due to the outbreak, but containment efforts have been hampered by a lack of vaccines. The delivered vaccines were manufactured by Bavarian Nordic and donated by the EU as part of its commitment to tackle the health crisis.

BY THE NUMBERS

The EU has pledged to share 215,000 vaccine doses to affected African countries. An additional 351,500 doses will be donated by at least eight EU member states, bringing the total number of vaccine doses to at least 566,500.

WHAT’S NEXT

The EU will further support affected African countries by strengthening health systems, securing pharmaceutical supply chains, and developing local manufacturing. A 9.4-million-euro ($10.4 million) grant is also planned to expand access to diagnostics and sequencing by early autumn.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR