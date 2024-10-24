EU enlargement a key focus of Poland’s presidency of bloc, says Tusk

BELGRADE (Reuters) – European Union enlargement will be a key focus for Poland during its presidency of the bloc which starts in January, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday during a visit to the Serbian capital Belgrade.

“During the Polish presidency, enlargement, including close cooperation with Serbia, will be at the centre of my attention,” he said during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.