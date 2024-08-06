Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU governments give green light to 4.2 billion euros payout to Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union governments approved on Tuesday the first regular payment to Ukraine of 4.2 billion euros ($4.58 billion) of the 50 billion euros the EU has set aside as financial support for Kyiv, the governments, called the EU Council, said in a statement.

The money will come in a mix of grants and loans after Ukraine has met the conditions for disbursement that included reforms of public financial management, governance of state-owned enterprises, business environment, energy and de-mining.

The 50 billion euro fund for 2024-2027 was agreed by EU governments in March. So far Ukraine received from it 6 billion euros in bridge financing and 1.9 billion euros in pre-financing.

($1 = 0.9164 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
22 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR