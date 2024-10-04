EU headed for “economic cold war” with China, Hungary’s Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned on Friday that the European Union was headed for an “economic cold war” with China as the bloc’s leaders prepared for a pivotal vote on imposing tariffs on imports of Chinese-made electric cars.

European Union members will vote on Friday on whether to impose tariffs for the next five years of up to 45% on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles in the bloc’s highest profile trade case, which risks retaliation from Beijing.

After abstaining from a first non-binding vote on the proposal in July, Germany, Hungary’s main trading partner and the EU’s largest economy, will vote against the introduction of EU tariffs, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“What they are making us do right now, or what the EU wants to do, is an economic cold war,” Orban told state radio in an interview, referring to the proposed EU tariffs on China.

Orban, who has spearheaded a drive in central Europe to bring Chinese electric car and battery manufacturing plants to Hungary, said the landlocked country did not want to be squeezed into either bloc and wanted to keep trading with both sides.

He added that products made in the EU will be increasingly difficult to sell if world economy is split into two blocs and that it was unclear if Hungary can successfully pursue its strategy of “economic neutrality.”

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves)