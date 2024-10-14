Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU includes Iran Air in sanctions over missile transfer to Russia

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The European Union agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on seven people and seven organisations, including airline Iran Air, for their links to Iranian transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia.

The listings also include Saha Airlines and Mahan Air and Iran’s Deputy Defence Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari.

Last month, the United States, citing intelligence it said had been shared with allies, said Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran for its war in Ukraine.

Washington immediately imposed sanctions on ships and companies it said were involved in weapons transfers.

Following the U.S. allegations, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government had not transferred any weapons to Russia since it took office in August.

Also facing sanctions under the EU move are prominent officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and the managing directors of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries and Aerospace Industries Organization.

The sanctions include an asset freeze and a travel ban to the European Union.

