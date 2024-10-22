Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU lawmakers clear up to 35 billion euro loan for Ukraine, using Russian assets

This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers on Tuesday approved the bloc’s plan to use frozen Russian central bank assets to loan up to 35 billion euros ($38 billion) to its ally Ukraine.

The European Parliament voted by 518 in favour to 56 against, with 61 abstentions, for the planned loan to Kyiv in the last legislative step after EU governments agreed the plan earlier in October.

The G7 plans to provide an overall loan of $50 billion to help Ukraine, serviced by profits generated by Russian assets immobilised in the West. These assets were frozen shortly after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

More than two-thirds of the assets, some 210 billion euros, are stuck in the 27-nation European Union, mostly with Belgium’s asset safekeeping and servicing company Euroclear.

Britain announced on Monday it would lend Ukraine 2.26 billion pounds ($2.9 billion).

($1 = 0.9237 euros)

($1 = 0.7685 pounds)

