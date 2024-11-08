EU may consider replacing Russian LNG imports with those from US, von der Leyen says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The European Union could consider replacing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports with those from the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Friday.

“We still get a lot of LNG from Russia and why not replace it by American LNG, which is cheaper for us and brings down our energy prices,” said von der Leyen.

She said the EU approach to trade policies implemented when Donald Trump takes power again as U.S. president in January will be to engage, look at common interests and negotiate.