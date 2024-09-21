Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU member Cyprus calls on Lebanon, Israel to show restraint in Middle East

This content was published on
2 minutes

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus’s president called for restraint over escalating tensions in the Middle East in separate telephone conversations with the Lebanese and Israeli prime ministers on Saturday, his spokesperson said in a statement.

The east Mediterranean island is the closest European Union member state to the Middle East, and has good relations with both Lebanon and Israel. Cyprus was ready to act as a conduit for diplomacy as well as facilitate contacts between the sides, said spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

There has been a sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, a dominant force in Lebanon, since explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies killed 39 and maimed thousands of its members this week, and an Israeli airstrike on Friday killed 31 people, including 16 Hezbollah members.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides “expressed his strong concern” at the escalation of tension in the region in phone calls to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, said Letymbiotis.

“He underlined the need for an immediate end to actions that may lead to further destabilisation but also have wider regional effects,” he said.

Christodoulides underscored the importance of solving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, within the framework of UN resolutions and international law.

“To this end the president referred to the readiness of Cyprus to continue to be a conduit of such efforts, as well as contact between the sides on the basis of excellent relations with all countries in the region,” said Letymbiotis. Earlier this year, Cyprus became a bridge in delivering badly-needed humanitarian aid into Israel-beseiged Gaza. It has also said it would assist in an evacuation of civilians from the region if tensions were to escalate.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR