Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU ministers agree on COP29 negotiating position – official

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Julia Payne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU environment ministers agreed on the bloc’s negotiating position ahead of the COP 29 United Nations climate summit in Azerbaijan next month, a council statement said.

Negotiators will meet in Baku Nov. 11-22 to discuss a new climate financing goal to replace wealthy nations’ current commitment to provide $100 billion a year to developing countries. Ministers met in Luxembourg on Monday to hash out the final version of their position.

Vulnerable and developing countries want a far larger funding goal but the EU and Canada have said a large jump in public funding was “unrealistic.”

The council underlined in its statement that “private investment will have to provide the largest share of the required investment in the green transition.”

The COP29 presidency chief negotiator said on Monday that the scale of the need was in the trillions of dollars but a realistic public sector goal was in the “hundreds of billions.”

The EU has previously called on China, the world’s second-biggest economy, to be a contributor in the climate finance plan but China is still considered a developing nation in U.N. parameters.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR