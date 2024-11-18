EU ministers reject move to freeze dialogue with Israel over Gaza war

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers on Monday rebuffed a proposal to suspend political dialogue with Israel put forward by the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, who cited concerns about possible human rights violations in the war in Gaza.

Borrell had written to the ministers ahead of Monday’s meeting in Brussels, citing “serious concerns about possible breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza”.

But Borrell and other officials said the ministers did not approve the move.

“Most of the member states considered that it was much better to continue having (a) diplomatic and political relationship with Israel,” Borrell told a press conference after the meeting.

“But at least I put on the table all the information produced by United Nations organisations and every international organisation working in Gaza and the West Bank and in Lebanon in order to judge the way the war is being waged.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters: “We know that there are tragic events in Gaza, huge civilian casualties, but we do not forget who started the current cycle of violence.”

The political dialogue is enshrined in a broader agreement on relations between the EU and Israel, including extensive trade ties, that entered into force in June 2000.

A suspension would have needed approval from all 27 EU countries.

In a blog post last week, Borrell accused Israel of repeatedly not heeding pleas from the EU to respect international law in Gaza.

Israel has rejected accusations that it is violating international law in the enclave. It says its forces distinguish between civilians and combatants and the Israeli military acts with proportionality to any threat.

The EU has struggled to find a strong united position on the Gaza war, which was triggered by attacks by Hamas Palestinian militants on Israel on Oct. 7 last year.

The bloc has called on Hamas to release all Israeli hostages and on both sides to respect international law. Gaza health authorities say Israel’s campaign has killed nearly 44,000 people.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Lili Bayer, Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Cynthia Osterman)