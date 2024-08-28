EU mission in Red Sea says no oil spill in area of MV SOUNION

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
DUBAI (Reuters) – The European Union’s mission in the Red Sea, known as Aspides, said on Wednesday there was no oil spill in the area of the MV SOUNION tanker that was targeted recently off Yemen’s coast.

Aspides added that the Greek-flagged oil tanker was still anchored and not drifting.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday the tanker was still on fire in the Red Sea and appeared to be leaking oil.

Reuters couldn’t immediately confirm that a spill or a leak had occurred.

The MV SOUNION was targeted last week by multiple projectiles off Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah.

Houthi militants, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, said they attacked it. The Iran-aligned group has been attacking ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

