EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

ATHENS (Reuters) – The EU naval mission protecting ships crossing the Red Sea said its frigate Psara had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.

The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks on vessels by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Other countries, including the United States, also have naval forces operating in the area.