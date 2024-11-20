Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU party chiefs reach deal on von der Leyen’s Commission nominees

By Philip Blenkinsop and Charlotte Van Campenhout

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Parliament leaders have reached agreement on the members who will comprise the next European Commission, spokespeople from the three main political groups said on Wednesday, clearing the way for the new EU executive to take office next month.

The new Commission, under German conservative Ursula von der Leyen in her second term, faces challenges that include the war in Ukraine, climate change, Donald Trump’s return to the White House as U.S. president, and China.

The EU assembly still has to formally approve all 26 commissioners, which is expected next week.

Von der Leyen has pledged that the Commission will in its first 100 days set out plans to help companies reach the EU’s 2050 carbon neutrality goal, make proposals on European defence, set out a vision for EU agriculture and present reports on planned EU enlargement.

Trump has said the EU will “pay a big price” with tariffs for not buying enough U.S. exports and expressed scepticism about the scale of U.S. support for Ukraine.

The Hungarian candidate Oliver Varhelyi and all six proposed executive vice presidents, including Estonia’s Kaja Kallas, Italian Raffaele Fitto and Teresa Ribera from Spain, were held up as parliamentary groups argued over various political issues.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Phil Blenkinsop, Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Bernadette Baum)

