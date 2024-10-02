Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU proposes 12 month delay for deforestation regulation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it would propose to delay implementation of its flagship policy to fight deforestation by a year, following calls from industries and countries to do so.

The deforestation law would, from Dec. 30, require companies selling soy, beef, coffee, palm oil and other products in the 27-nation bloc to prove their supply chains do not contribute to the destruction of forests.

