EU requests information from YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok about recommendations

PARIS (Reuters) – The EU Commission requested on Wednesday information from YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok on the parameters used by their algorithms to recommend content to users and their role in amplifying some systemic risks, including those related to the electoral process, mental health and protection of minors.

The tech firms must provide the requested information by November 15, the EU said in a statement.