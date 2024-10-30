Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU says Georgia must change course before EU membership talks can begin

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Lili Bayer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday told Georgia that it will not be able to recommend opening European Union membership talks with the country unless it changes course, while praising Ukraine and Moldova’s efforts to implement reforms in a challenging environment.

Georgia’s governing party, seen by many western governments as increasingly Moscow-friendly, won a parliamentary election on Saturday that was marred by reports of voting violations, as Moldova prepares for a presidential runoff election on Sunday that pits a pro-Western incumbent against a candidate backed by a traditionally pro-Russian party.

In an annual report on the bloc’s enlargement policy, the Commission reiterated that “Georgia’s accession process has de facto been halted” due to factors such as legislation that requires organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence and “strong anti-EU narratives.”

Pointing to international observers’ reports of voter intimidation and procedural inconsistencies in Georgia’s election, the Commission said there is a need for electoral reform and that “constructive and inclusive dialogue across the political spectrum is now paramount.”

“The EU remains committed to further deepen the partnership,” the report said, warning that “unless Georgia reverts the current course of action […] the Commission will not be in a position to consider recommending opening negotiations with Georgia.”

The report pointed to progress in Ukraine and Moldova, which began accession talks with the EU earlier this year, noting however that more work needs to be done.

“Despite progress on fundamental reforms, further efforts are needed,” the Commission said, regarding Ukraine’s process.

In Moldova, the Commission said additional efforts are necessary to implement a ‘deoligarchisation’ plan.

The Commission said it is “looking forward to the opening of negotiations on clusters, starting with the fundamentals, as soon as possible in 2025” for both countries if conditions are met.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR