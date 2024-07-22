Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU says it will start talks with Armenia on visa-free travel

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

TBILISI/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has decided to open dialogue on visa liberalisation with Armenia, the EU said on Monday, in what Yerevan’s foreign minister described as a “milestone” for the traditional Russian ally’s ties with the bloc.

The Council of the EU said on its website that the bloc had decided to open visa talks with Yerevan, as well as offering 10 million euros ($10.89 million) in aid to Armenia’s military.

South Caucasian Armenia has in recent months rushed to build ties with Western countries amid rapidly souring relations with treaty ally Russia, which Armenian officials have accused of failing to protect it from neighbour and longtime rival Azerbaijan.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement: “This is a very important milestone in the deepening partnership between Armenia and the EU, based on shared values and principles.”

Visa liberalisation would allow Armenians to make short visits to countries inside the EU’s Schengen Zone – which is free of internal borders – without needing a visa. Several other post-Soviet countries, including Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia’s neighbour Georgia have been granted such regimes.

In its statement, the Council said that the visa-free regime would be introduced only once Armenia met certain “benchmarks”. Armenian media have reported that the process could take several years.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR