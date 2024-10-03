EU sues Spain, Cyprus, Poland, Portugal for failing to implement corporate tax

PARIS (Reuters) – The EU Commission sued Spain, Cyprus, Poland and Portugal for failing to implement rules aimed at ensuring a global minimum level of taxation for multinational companies, it said on Thursday.

All EU Member States were required to enforce the laws necessary by the end of 2023, the Commission said, adding that the countries it now sued failed to notify it on any such step.