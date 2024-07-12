Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU to push at COP29 for followup on deal to curb fossil fuels

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will pressure other countries at this year’s COP29 climate summit to follow through on their pledge to transition away from fossil fuels, a draft of the bloc’s negotiating position seen by Reuters showed.

This year’s United Nations climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November, is set to focus on finance, with large economies like the 27-country EU under pressure to agree to commit more money to help poorer nations cope with climate change.

The draft seen by Reuters, which could change before EU countries finalise it in October, said the bloc hoped to reach a deal at COP29 on a new global target for climate funding.

However, it showed Brussels will also have other demands – including that countries significantly step up their efforts to cut emissions by following through on the deal struck at last year’s COP28 summit in Dubai to “transition away from fossil fuels”.

All countries should work on new national climate pledges “aligned with the 1.5°C target and the energy transition goals that were agreed in Dubai, notably transitioning away from fossil fuels, while tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling annual energy efficiency gains by 2030”, the draft said.

Countries face an early 2025 deadline to submit new national climate pledges to the UN.

Preparatory UN climate talks last month yielded little progress on how countries would act on their agreement to move away from fossil fuels – with European nations and climate-vulnerable island states saying major oil and gas producers had blocked attempts to discuss this.

The EU is currently the world’s biggest contributor of climate finance. Brussels has said it plans to continue this support – but has argued bigger funding contributions must be paired with stronger actions by other countries to cut the CO2 emissions causing climate change.

The EU is also set to push at COP29 for other major economies, like China, to contribute towards the UN climate finance goal, the document showed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR