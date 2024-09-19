EU top court backs UK appeal against EU order to recover mlns in state aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s top court on Thursday sided with Britain in its fight against an EU order to recover millions of euros from the London Stock Exchange, ITV, and other multinationals that EU regulators said benefited from an illegal exemption in a UK tax scheme.

The European Commission’s decision was issued in 2019, prior to Britain’s withdrawal from the 27-country bloc a year later.

The joined cases are C-555/22 P United Kingdom v Commission and Others, C-556/22 P ITV v Commission and Others and C-564/22 P LSEGH (Luxembourg) and London Stock Exchange Group Holdings (Italy) v Commission and Others.