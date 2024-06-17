Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU urges China to stop human rights crackdown

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union on Monday repeated calls for China to stop human rights violations after an EU delegation visited Tibet and also met with Chinese officials.

The EU said in a statement it was concerned about what it called the “very serious” human rights situation in China, in particular in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

“The EU referred to reports on the crackdown on human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists in China. The EU urged China to investigate and stop human rights violations, expressing concern for cases of unlawful detention, enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment,” it said.

