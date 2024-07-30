EU wants to upgrade ties with Vietnam, foreign policy chief Borrell says

HANOI (Reuters) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he wanted to start working to upgrade diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

The EU can help Vietnam boost maritime security and cybersecurity capabilities, Borrell said after a meeting with Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi.

“I would like my visit to be the moment to launch the process to upgrade our relations,” Borrell said.