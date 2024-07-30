Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU wants to upgrade ties with Vietnam, foreign policy chief Borrell says

This content was published on
1 minute

HANOI (Reuters) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he wanted to start working to upgrade diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

The EU can help Vietnam boost maritime security and cybersecurity capabilities, Borrell said after a meeting with Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi.

“I would like my visit to be the moment to launch the process to upgrade our relations,” Borrell said.

