Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU will help finance Poland’s border security, says Tusk

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) – The leaders of European Union countries agree that the bloc should help finance security measures on Poland’s border with Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The border has been a flashpoint since migrants started flocking there in 2021. The EU accuses Belarus, a close Russian ally, of flying in migrants from the Middle East and sending them across the border illegally in an attempt to engineer a crisis, which Minsk denies.

Tusk said that European leaders he had spoken to at an informal summit in Brussels had agreed that protecting the EU’s eastern border was a common task and that this also applied to financing.

“Today I can assure you – Europe is going to pay for our security, because our security on the border is Europe’s security,” he said.

Poland has said it plans to spend 10 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) on strengthening its border with Belarus and has reintroduced a no-go zone along part of the frontier.

($1 = 4.0423 zlotys)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR