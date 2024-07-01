Euro Rallies After French Vote, Stock Futures Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The euro advanced with European stock-index futures on speculation Marine Le Pen’s far-right party will struggle to win an outright majority in French elections, easing investor concern that Europe’s second-largest economy was headed for a more radical policy shift.

Futures on French government bonds edged higher, while CAC 40 Index futures jumped after the first round of voting showed Le Pen’s National Rally in front of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, albeit less comfortably than some polls projected. A very strong showing for her party would have increased the odds of expansive fiscal policy in France, whose deficit already exceeds what’s allowed under European Union rules.

Asian shares gained, with South Korea’s benchmark gaining alongside Japan’s Topix. China’s 10-year bond yield fell to a record amid pessimism about the domestic economy.

There is a sense of relief “that the far-right parties did not get the kind of majority that was feared,” Charu Chanana, a market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, told Bloomberg Television’s David Ingles and Stephen Engle.

In addition to French politics, investors will be looking to the European Central Bank for clues, she said, adding “there’s been some sense of stability for the euro zone economy after that first rate cut, but we certainly don’t look like we’re out of the woods yet.”

France’s second round of voting will be held on July 7. The French political world is now embarking on a period of horse-trading. In constituencies where three people qualified for the runoffs, the third-placed candidate can withdraw to boost the chances of another mainstream party defeating the far right.

Japan’s Tankan

While central banks in Europe have begun easing policy, the door was left open to an interest-rate increase in Japan later this month after data on Monday showed that confidence among Japan’s large manufacturers rose. The yield on the nation’s 10-year bond rose one basis point to 1.06%.

One in three economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicts a rate hike at the Bank of Japan’s next gathering. The yen dropped to the lowest level since 1986 last week, prompting some analysts to flag a heightened risk of a rate move as Governor Kazuo Ueda has pledged to watch the yen’s impact on inflation closely.

In corporate news, Boeing Co. agreed to buy back Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. for $37.25 a share in an all-stock deal that values the supplier at $4.7 billion, unwinding a two-decade separation as the embattled US plane-maker tries to fix is manufacturing defects. The US Justice Department will charge the company with criminal fraud, leaving the firm to choose between pleading guilty or taking the risk of going to trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

A swath of data indicated the US biggest economy is cooling without lasting damage to consumers. US consumer sentiment declined by less than initially estimated on expectations inflationary pressures will moderate and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge marked its smallest advance in six months. Treasury 10-year notes were little changed on Monday.

“Going into the second half, there’s a lot of election election uncertainty and we think the dollar will be the best risk-off hedge,” Alex Loo, foreign exchange and macro strategist at TD Securities, told Annabelle Droulers and Shery Ahn on Bloomberg Television. “We do like its appeal as a safe-haven currency.”

In commodities, oil edged higher as traders weighed China’s economic outlook and geopolitical risks in Europe and the Middle East. Gold was little changed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 2:55 p.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0757

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.01 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3023 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $63,365.05

Ether rose 2% to $3,485.27

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $82 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,320.70 an ounce

