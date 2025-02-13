Euro Rises as US-Russia Talks Spur Ukraine Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The euro rose and European stocks rallied to a record on optimism that US-Russia talks could end the Ukraine war.

The combined currency climbed as much as 0.6%, extending its longest winning streak this year as prospects for an end to the conflict boosted appetite for riskier assets. The dollar retreated, oil fell further on speculation that risks to Russian supply may ease, and Ukraine dollar bonds rose the most among emerging-market peers.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 gained 0.7%, also lifted by positive earnings updates from the likes of Nestle AG and Siemens AG. US equity futures posted small moves as Wall Street prepared for another batch of data after Wednesday’s hot inflation numbers forced traders to push out bets on the next Federal Reserve interest-rate cut to December.

Peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict “could eliminate war-related costs, particularly in energy, reduce uncertainty, and potentially boost business confidence and investment—crucial for Europe’s largest economies,” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Panmure Liberum. “While sectors like defense might face a temporary selloff, this is likely to correct over time, as recent conflicts have underscored the need for increased defense spending.

Treasuries edged higher after their biggest selloff since December. Bond markets are focusing on producer-price inflation figures due later Thursday and an auction of 30-year US government bonds to gauge whether Wednesday’s sharp decline was justified.

The pound rose after Britain registered unexpected economic growth at the end of 2024. Gross domestic product rose 0.1% in the fourth quarter, an acceleration from the flat performance in the third quarter. It was better than the 0.1% fall expected by economists and the Bank of England.

Trump agreed in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to start negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump revealed the conversation — his first publicly announced contact with Putin since retaking the US presidency — on social media.

“No concrete announcements, but the market reacted to the fact that discussions are starting,” said Georgios Leontaris, HSBC Private Bank’s chief investment officer for EMEA. “There is still a long way, there is a lot to talk about. But the fact that the discussions are starting was reflected in the pricing of European assets.”

Corporate Highlights:

Barclays Plc shares plunged the most in six months after the British bank left its earnings guidance for next year unchanged.

Unilever Plc will list its ice cream unit in Amsterdam, London and New York, as the consumer goods company said it expects a modest improvement in profitability this year and began a share buyback.

Siemens shares jumped as robust demand for the company’s electrification products boosted revenues and a long-standing slump in factory-automation sales showed signs of abating.

Commerzbank AG announced a plan to substantially lift profitability over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Bettina Orlopp seeks to bolster the lender’s defense against a potential takeover by rival UniCredit SpA.

Nestle is seeking to lift sales growth from historically low levels by increasing prices for products such as coffee amid escalating commodity costs, while at the same time reining in expenses.

Nissan Motor Co. is bracing for sizable losses this fiscal year as it seeks to rebuild its struggling business without the help of Honda Motor Co., now that the two automakers have formally ended negotiations to combine.

British American Tobacco Plc shares fall as much as 8.5%, the most in more than a year, after the company’s FY25 guidance for revenue growth came in below consensus estimates. Analysts say the disappointing outlook is due to excise changes in Bangladesh as well as regulatory changes in Australia, although they note that 2024 results were in line with expectations.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were unchanged as of 6:08 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0424

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2502

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 153.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $96,243.68

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,678.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.60%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.53%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $70.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,916.74 an ounce

