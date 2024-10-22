Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Europe’s weak growth could lower inflation further, ECB’s Rehn warns

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation across the euro zone is well on its way back to the 2% target but sluggish economic growth creates a risk that price growth goes lower, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

The ECB last week said that price pressures may be lower than it had predicted earlier and market economists argue that inflation is already at or near target, even as interest rates remain high enough to constrain the economy.

“Disinflation in the euro area is well on track,” Rehn said in a lecture at the Peterson Institute in Washington. “The growth outlook has weakened quite clearly in the past few months, which could also increase disinflationary pressures.”

He argued that interest rates are still coming but would not be drawn on how quickly and how far the 3.25% deposit rate needs to fall.

“As our rates still are at the restrictive territory, the direction of rate changes is clear,” Rehn said.

The speed and scope of rate cuts will depend the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission, Rehn said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR