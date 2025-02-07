Europe, US Stock Futures Drop Ahead of US Payrolls: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Stocks, bonds and the dollar fluctuated in narrow ranges as traders looked ahead to the monthly US jobs report to help decide the path for interest rates. Amazon.com Inc. fell in extended trading on a weaker-than-expected outlook.
S&P 500 futures were little changed, with the index on track for a 0.7% weekly advance. Treasury 10-year yields held at 4.43%. In Europe, stocks were also set to extend their recent streak of gains. The index has rallied for the past seven straight weeks, the longest run since last March.
The US jobs report is expected to show 175,000 new roles added last month after advances in excess of 200,000 in the prior two months — which partly reflected recovery from two severe hurricanes — according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Wall Street will be closely watching a revision to job growth for the 12 months through the previous March. Economists the markdown to show a labor market that’s gradually cooling.
“The stock market, needing a boost after a decent but lukewarm earnings season, could potentially rise if the job market shows signs of cooling,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “However, if the job numbers are too strong, it might reignite concerns about inflation, leading to another unwelcome resurgence of the inflation narrative.”
“Given the critical importance of today’s report, markets are likely to remain relatively stable ahead of its release,” he added.
READ: Europe Hobbled by Broken Markets as Trump Amps Up the Pressure
Meanwhile, Porsche AG’s shares plunged after the sports-car maker said it will take an €800 million ($831 million) hit linked to revamping its lineup this year. L’Oreal SA slid on disappointing sales after demand in the US failed to make up for persistent weakness in China.
In other markets news, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he favors a strong dollar and has no plans to alter the government’s debt-issuance plans. During the election campaign, President Donald Trump expressed concern about the strength of the dollar, given that it makes US products more expensive overseas.
“The strong-dollar policy is completely intact with President Trump,” Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg. “We want the dollar to be strong. What we don’t want is other countries to weaken their currencies, to manipulate their trade.”
Key events this week:
- US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:17 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0395
- The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 151.81 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2888 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2466
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $97,349.89
- Ether rose 1.1% to $2,739.2
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.36%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.47%
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.8% to $74.84 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,867.81 an ounce
