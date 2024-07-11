Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Europe Cocoa Grinds Surprise With Big Jump Despite Price Rally

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Cocoa processing in Europe unexpectedly rose in the second quarter, just as chocolate makers face pressure from higher bean prices. 

Processing in Europe, the top consuming region, rose 4.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the European Cocoa Association said Thursday. Analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg expected the region’s cocoa processing to slow down slightly.

The surprise jump is likely due to companies tapping stockpiles secured before the worst of the crunch took hold, sending cocoa prices to a record this year. That could take a turn in coming months as low inventories force processors to replenish supplies at higher prices — something that’s expected to weigh on grindings in the second half of this year. 

Already, there are signs that chocolate demand is weakening as consumers balk at rising prices. 

Barry Callebaut AG, the world’s largest bulk chocolate maker, reported a decline in sales volumes in the third quarter of its fiscal year. Cocoa powder demand has remained “robust,” it said.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Vanneste said “supply turbulence” and rising cocoa prices will add to challenges ahead. The company’s shares fell by 10% in Zurich trading.

New York cocoa futures hit an all-time high of more than $11,000 a ton in April as poor West African harvests curbed output. Even after easing since then, they’re still more than double what they were this time last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR