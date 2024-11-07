Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Europe faces serious, tough trade talks with U.S, says Hungary’s Orban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe and the United States face tough talks on trade after Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

“The trade issue with the U.S. will come up and it will not be easy,” Orban told a news conference after a meeting of 42 European leaders in Budapest.

Trump said before the election that he planned to impose tariffs of 10% on all imports and of 60% for products from China.

