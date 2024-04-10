Europe Futures Signal Rebound Ahead of US CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European equity futures pointed to a recovery after Asian stocks eked out mild gains ahead of key inflation data that will provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

The Euro Stoxx 50 contract rose 0.6% after shares declined Tuesday amid caution before the US inflation print, while US stock futures were little changed.

Equity gauges advanced in Australia and an index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks gained for the third day, taking its advance from a recent low to about 20%. Benchmarks in Japan and mainland China fell with trading in the region muted by holidays in countries including South Korea.

“Traders are on edge for the US CPI for March,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at IG Market Ltd. “It will bring a piece of heavy-weight evidence to either validate or disapprove of the Fed’s view that the hotter-than-anticipated readings in the previous two months were just a bump.”

Global equities are struggling to build on their best first quarter performance since 2019, as investors temper bets on Fed rate cuts. US economic data has remained resilient, with officials pushing back against the need for easing.

Weakness in Japanese stocks, a key driver of the rally in Asia this year, came as investors assessed the risk of further interest-rate hikes. The central bank will likely consider raising its inflation forecast at a policy meeting later this month after surprisingly strong results from annual wage negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.

“It’s all caution out there, really,” said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com. “Japan is the epicentre as far as Asian markets are concerned because the yen got dangerously close to breaking 152 again yesterday, and some combination of a hot CPI print and even slightly hawkish Fed minutes may send it through that level.”

Treasuries were steady after advancing on Tuesday. Ten-year yields fell from their highest levels this year in a sign of short exposure being unwound before Wednesday’s US inflation reading. The dollar was trading mixed against most of its major peers.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand’s dollar rose against the greenback after the central bank kept its key rate at 5.5% and said a restrictive policy stance remains necessary.

In commodities, oil was steady after back-to-back losses following an industry report pointed to a gain in US crude stockpiles, although simmering tensions in the Middle East are expected to cap losses. Meanwhile, gold recovered and traded near its record high hit on Tuesday.

US small-business optimism dropped to a more than 11-year low in March as sales expectations slumped and inflationary pressures remained a trouble spot, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

Economists are forecasting that US consumer prices rose 0.3% in March on a monthly basis, both overall and excluding food and energy costs. The swaps market is pricing in around 65 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the end of this year — which is less than what the central bank forecast last month.

“CPI is the critical number this week,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “The fear is that CPI has continued to be a thorn in the side of the Fed. But positioning is strongly bearish, and to quote some of the old traders we worked with in the past, ‘whatever hurts the most traders, when they are strongly positioned, is what happens’.”

Key events this week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Fed minutes, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:22 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.8%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0855

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2387 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $69,224.41

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,522.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,359.07 an ounce

