Europe Stock Rally Pauses on Tariffs, Geopolitics: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The European stocks rally took a pause on Wednesday amid mixed earnings and after President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats stoked concern about a widening trade war.

The Stoxx 600 Index fluctuated at the open after a gain of around 10% so far this year. Glencore Plc slipped after profit fell, while HSBC Holdings Plc posted better-than-expected earnings. A tech-led advance in Asia stumbled. US equity futures were steady.

Trump brandished possible levies of around 25% on automobile, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports, with an announcement coming as soon as April 2. The comments added to the fragile picture for markets this week as tentative hopes for an end to the war in Ukraine were tempered by the exclusion of representatives from Kyiv or Europe at talks between the US and Russia. Germans go to the polls in a national election on Sunday.

“I have been selling quite a lot over the last two days as Europe is now pricing the best possible scenario for the next catalysts, which is the Ukraine ceasefire and German elections,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. “The situation might get bumpy as both events are going to be more complicated than what the market thinks.”

On Wednesday, traders will be focused on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent interest-rate meeting for clues on the potential impact of increased tariffs on inflation and interest rates. The dollar was trading little changed against Group-of-10 peers, while yields on 10-year US Treasuries were also steady.

The pound pared gains after a UK inflation report, trading little changed at $1.2616. The currency initially jumped as headline CPI came in hotter than forecast, before trimming its advance as services prices rose less than expected.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index falling from near a three-month high. The focus in Asia now is on whether a $1 trillion rally in Chinese stocks will be sustained.

Advances in artificial intelligence by DeepSeek and President Xi Jinping’s meeting with tech companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma, have sent shares higher.

Oil held gains on the possible postponement of OPEC+ supply increases and uncertainty around flows from Russia. Gold fluctuated and traded close to a new record high.

Corporate Highlights:

Glencore posted a slide in full-year profit as the world’s biggest commodity trader battles slumping prices for some of its most important materials.

HSBC shares touched the highest since 2013 in Hong Kong after the company reported pretax profit for the full year that beat the average analyst estimate.

Baidu Inc. declined as much as 7.3% in Hong Kong after the company announced a drop in revenue.

Key events this week:

Fed minutes, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:08 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0451

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.67 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2899 per dollar

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2613

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $95,757.79

Ether rose 2.4% to $2,713.64

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $76.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama and Jason Scott.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.