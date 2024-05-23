European, US Stock Futures Rise on Nvidia Results: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stock futures advanced along with their US peers and Asian shares after upbeat earnings from Nvidia Corp. reinforced optimism over the global artificial-intelligence boom.

Sentiment toward equities was boosted after the giant chipmaker said second-quarter revenue would be about $28 billion, beating the $26.8 billion predicted by analysts. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split and boosted its quarterly dividend by 150%. A Bloomberg gauge of Asian chipmakers jumped as much as 1.9%.

Nvidia’s earnings “gives more room for upside for Asian semiconductor stocks,” said Rajat Agarwal, Asia strategist at Societe Generale SA in Bengaluru. “It elongates the growth story and allays any concerns of slowdown for Asian chipmakers.”

Japan’s stock benchmarks led equity gains in Asia, while those in Taiwan and South Korea also rose. Korean equities were also boosted after central bank Governor Rhee Chang Yong said the potential for an interest-rate hike is limited at the moment. He spoke after the Bank of Korea left its key interest rate unchanged. Shares dropped in Australia, China and Hong Kong.

Chinese stocks were the biggest drag on the region with technology names leading the decline. A gauge of tech shares listed in Hong Kong dropped amid a brewing price war between Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. over cloud services.

Treasuries were little changed in Asia. Policy sensitive shorter-maturity notes had slipped Wednesday after Federal Reserve minutes showed officials remained in no rush to cut interest rates. “Many” Fed officials expressed uncertainty over the degree to which policy is restraining the economy — but the minutes also noted policy “was seen as restrictive.”

“I felt the signals from FOMC reinforcing the likelihood of rates higher for longer is negative for most Asian currencies and thus capital markets,” said Xin-Yao Ng, investment director at Abrdn. “It’s the currency effect.”

The dollar weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers, eroding some of the gains it made on Wednesday. The yen was little changed after falling to the lowest level since April in early Asian trading. The People’s Bank of China cut its yuan fixing to the weakest level since January.

New Zealand’s dollar strengthened after Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the central bank doesn’t want to risk a blowout in inflation expectations.

Tech Profits

US tech earnings have been among the strongest in the first-quarter reporting season, with revisions in the sector outpacing the rest of the market. However, earnings results also suggest a broadening market, according to Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We stay positive on the AI trend and maintain our preference for big tech given the advantageous market positions,” she said. “We forecast global tech earnings growth of 20% and 16% this year and next, respectively, led by the semiconductor sector where we see investment opportunities.”

Korea unveiled a $19 billion package of incentives to bolster its chip sector, a boon to Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. as they race to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive industry.

Gold extended declines after dropping 1.7% Wednesday following the Fed minutes. West Texas Intermediate also slipped, on track for a fourth daily loss. Copper prices fell on signs of weakening demand.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global services and manufacturing PMIs, consumer confidence, Thursday

G-7 finance meeting, May 23-25

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

US durable goods, consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 2:27 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0828

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2556 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $69,446.54

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,778.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $77.06 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,371.72 an ounce

