European banks leaving Russia would hurt Western and Russian companies, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – European banks leaving Russia would damage both Western and Russian companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, pointing to the many Western businesses that still operate in Russia.

The banks “perform quite important functions in transferring funds, not only in the interests of our customers of these banks, but also foreign customers,” Peskov told reporters, when asked about Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy’s UniCredit.