European Gains Unravel Under Lingering France Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks and bonds stayed under pressure, ceding most of the early gains sparked by French far-right leader Marine le Pen’s pledge to respect political institutions if she wins the upcoming snap parliamentary election.

Contracts on the S&P 500 slipped alongside the pan-European Stoxx 600 index. France’s Cac 40 benchmark erased all of its opening 1% advance to trade lower. Euro-area bond yields rose, with France’s yield premium over Germany staying near the widest in years. The euro was modestly firmer against the dollar, after shedding almost 1% last week.

Global markets are struggling to recover from a selloff sparked last week by French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a snap election, that could result in gains for far-right groups, including Le Pen’s National Rally. European assets were lifted initially as Le Pen appeared to soothe investors with comments that she will won’t try to push out Macron if she wins the election, but the gains fizzled quickly.

“It’s fair to say that foreign investors are nervous about the the heightened political risk that the situation in France brings,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. “The market still has a lot of difficulty pricing in these sorts of events.”

Still, she noted populist politicians do have a history of moving closer to the center once they reach power and Le Pen’s comments had fueled hopes for that outcome in France.

“It’s possible that these signs of them being a little bit less radical and wanting to play nice might encourage the market a little bit,” Carrier said.

ECB Officials See No Cause for Alarm Over French Market Turmoil

But with the first election round on June 30, investors are likely to stay wary of Europe. Citigroup analysts warned that a potential far-right majority in France is among the risk factors for European equities and said they favor the US market.

Thushka Maharaj, a multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said she had started to turn more positive on European stocks before the election announcement but “the political uncertainty makes that harder to position for immediately.”

Markets’ monetary policy angst could also return this week. The Bank of England’s Thursday meeting could signal that a July 4 election and lingering price pressures will force rate-setters to wait until August at least before easing policy. Peers in Australia and Norway, also meeting this week, also seem to be in no hurry to cut rates.

A swath of Federal Reserve officials including Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Governor Adriana Kugler are due to speak.

For Bond Traders, Data Matter More Than What the Fed Is Saying

Earlier in the day, Asian shares fell, tracking Wall Street’s weak Friday close. China’s PBOC kept its one-year MLF interest rate unchanged. Chinese property developers’ shares fell after home prices declined at a faster pace in May, despite authorities’ recent efforts to support the real estate market.

Key events this week:

US Empire manufacturing, Monday

ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane speaks, Monday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Tuesday

Singapore trade, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Tuesday

Japan trade, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues minutes of April policy meeting, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Canada issues Summary of Deliberations, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone finance ministers meet, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Hong Kong CPI, Friday

India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Canada retail sales, Friday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 11:37 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0704

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2700 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2662

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $65,710.01

Ether fell 2.6% to $3,505.46

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $82.51 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,321.40 an ounce

