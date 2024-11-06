Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

European Investment Bank to give 900 million euros to flood-hit Spain

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Investment Bank on Wednesday announced a 900-million-euro financial aid package to help Spain’s recovery and reconstruction efforts after last week’s deadly flash floods that hit the eastern region of Valencia particularly hard.

The bank said in a statement it also stood ready to come up with additional measures if required by Spain’s national or regional authorities after the worst flood-related disaster in the country’s modern history.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced 10.6 billion euros ($11.6 billion) to help victims of the floods that killed at least 217 people in Valencia, Castile La Mancha and Andalusia, with dozens still missing.

Heavy rains last week caused waterways to overflow, creating flash floods that surged through suburbs south of the city of Valencia, sweeping away cars and bridges and inundating properties and underground car parks.

“We have to make sure we rebuild better, with methods adapted to the new reality that would resist and protect from the ever more frequent and intense climate shocks,” EIB head and former Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino said.

Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe and elsewhere due to climate change. Meteorologists believe the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a significant role in making torrential rains more severe.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR