Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

European shares jump on China stimulus; luxury stocks shine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – European shares opened higher on Tuesday, as China’s sweeping stimulus measures boosted stocks of luxury companies and miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.8% to 520.40 points by 0711 GMT, and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.4%, outperforming its peers.

China’s top financial regulators unveiled their biggest stimulus since the pandemic, saying they would cut bank reserves by 50 basis points while reducing mortgage rates.

Luxury companies, which rely heavily on Chinese consumer spending, were the biggest boost on the index.

LVMH, Hermes, Kering, and Dior gained between 3.8% and 4%.

Basic resources led sectoral gains, jumping 4.4% as copper prices hit a two-month high supported by China’s measures and improving demand in the region. [MET/L]

Britain’s FTSE gained 0.4%, as stocks of metal miners rose on China’s stimulus plans.

The markets will also keep an eye out for comments from the European Central Bank’s board member, Elizabeth McCaul, set to speak later in the day.

Data on German business morale is set to be released at 0800 GMT.

Among individual stock moves, UK engineering firm Smiths Group lost 6.7% after its annual profit missed estimates.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
110 Likes
80 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR