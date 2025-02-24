European Shares Set to Gain on German Vote Result: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The euro advanced with the region’s stock markets poised to open higher after Germany’s conservatives clinched victory in the country’s federal election.

Futures for Germany’s DAX Index rallied in Asian trading, as did contracts for the Euro STOXX 50 and the US market. The common currency climbed the most in a month against the greenback, outperforming its Group of 10 peers after conservative leader Friedrich Merz said he’ll move quickly to form a new government following Sunday’s win.

In Asia, a blistering rally in Chinese technology shares took a breather on Monday after an executive order from President Donald Trump restricting Chinese spending on some strategic US sectors.

The upbeat start in Europe stands to extend a rally in the region’s equities, on hopes the change in Germany’s government will usher in more state spending to counter a slack in Europe’s largest economy. The new regime’s policy decisions will be crucial as the country grapples with Russia’s war in Ukraine and Trump threatening a global trade war.

“It’s essentially a market friendly result,” said Jeremy Stretch, chief international strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said of the German vote outcome. Even so, “investors are perhaps slightly nervous to see how that new administration – once it’s formed— will deal with that fiscal backdrop.”

The euro’s gains were at least partly driven by expectations Merz won’t take too long to form a government, which wasn’t the consensus among currency traders ahead of the vote.

Treasury futures slipped on Monday. There was no cash Treasuries trading in Asia, as Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. A gauge of the dollar weakened.

One of the highlights of the week will be Nvidia Corp.’s earnings on Wednesday. Investors have started to boost bets that volatility will come back, with the tech firm’s results the first in a series of events with the potential to send the market into a tailspin.

Big Salvo

Regarding protectionism, Trump directed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to restrict Chinese spending on technology, energy and other strategic sectors, his administration’s latest salvo against the world’s second-largest economy.

While not as enforceable as an executive order, the memo sets key “implementation guidelines to ensure that US investments and US investors are advancing US security and prosperity,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Wendy Liu wrote in a note.

In corporate news, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is looking to increase ownership in Japan’s five largest trading houses “over time,” Warren Buffett said in an annual letter to shareholders.

In commodities, oil held a decline as the prospect of increased supply from Iraq weighed on prices. Gold traded just shy of last week’s all-time high as unexpectedly weak economic data and rising expectations for inflation helped boost haven demand.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Monday

Israel rate decision, Monday

South Korea rate decision, Tuesday

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Thailand rate decision, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Cape Town though Feb. 27

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Germany CPI, unemployment, Friday

India GDP, Friday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 6:35 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0509

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 149.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2431 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2666

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $95,720.32

Ether fell 2.9% to $2,726.24

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.57%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,939.23 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $70.25 a barrel

