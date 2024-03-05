European shares slip after China reforms underwhelm; tech leads losses

3 minutes

By Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) -Europe’s main index dipped on Tuesday, as mining shares weakened with metal prices on a lack of substantial stimulus from top consumer China, while investors awaited this week’s euro zone and U.S. economic data and an ECB policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 0.3%, a day after hitting an all-time high, with technology losing 1.6%, tracking weakness in its U.S. peers.

A European Central Bank interest rate decision is scheduled for Thursday, while euro zone retail sales and gross domestic product reports and a slew of U.S. jobs data are due this week.

“The only thing that would improve the situation from here is either economic growth picking up, a tailwind for stocks, and if the ECB’s cutting rates,” said Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar.

“What the ECB doesn’t want to do is back themselves into a corner whereby they promise to cut rates in June, and then you see a backlash in markets.”

China’s ambitious 2024 economic growth target of around 5% missed some investors’ expectations for stimulus measures.

The basic resources sector dropped 0.9% to a four-month low.

China-exposed luxury giants including Hermes and LVMH each lost over 1%, with the broader sector slipping to a near two-week low.

Utilities jumped 1.8% as the battered rate-sensitive sector benefited from a drop in bond yields.

Among headlining stocks, Novo Nordisk dropped 2.5% after hitting a record high in early trade. A study showed its widely used diabetes drug Ozempic delayed progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients, cutting risk of major cardiac events and death by 24%.

Dialysis firm Fresenius Medical gained 11.5%, along with its U.S. peers, after the kidney trial data disappointed some investors.

British equipment rental firm Ashtead slumped 9.4% following a weak rental revenue growth outlook, while Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Car shed 7.6% after lower-than-expected February sales.

Bayer lost 7.6%. The company will hold off on plans to break apart the group for up to three years, leaving investors dubious about whether enough is being done to revive its fortunes.

Norwegian recycling machinery maker Tomra Systems jumped 12.2%, with local analysts citing the European Union’s sustainable packaging deal to cut packaging waste.

France’s Thales climbed 9.1% after unveiling higher-than-expected 2023 sales, cash and profits.

Investors also monitored data showing signs of recovery in euro zone business activity last month, while producer prices in January fell much more than expected month-on-month.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Sohini Goswami and Richard Chang)