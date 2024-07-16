Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

European shares slip as lacklustre miners, luxury retailers in focus

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – European shares opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in metals miners, while dour earnings from luxury retailers Hugo Boss and Richemont weighed on investors’ risk appetite.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4%, as of 0718 GMT. The basic resources sub-index led sectoral declines with a 1.2% fall as it tracked easing copper prices. [MET/L]

Adding to the sector’s losses, London-listed shares of Rio Tinto fell 2.2% after the global mining giant reported second-quarter iron ore shipments below estimates.

Shares of Hugo Boss tanked nearly 9% after the German fashion house cut its annual sales forecast over weakening global consumer demand especially in markets such as China and the UK.

Cartier owner Richemont’s sales were almost flat in the three months through June, as a sharp drop in Chinese demand clouded the overall result, pushing it just below expectations. Shares of Richemont edged 0.1% lower.

The stocks pulled the personal and household goods sector down 0.7%.

Market focus was also on the political developments in the United States as investors mulled the impact of Donald Trump’s potential second stint at U.S. presidency.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR