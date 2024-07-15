Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

European shares slip on earnings drag; Burberry leads losses

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – European shares opened lower on Monday after a raft of dour updates from companies made investors, already jittery from the assassination attempt on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, more cautious.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was down nearly 0.5% as of 0711 GMT.

Leading losses were shares of Burberry, down 11.4% after the British luxury group named former Michael Kors boss Joshua Schulman as its new chief executive, axeing Jonathan Akeroyd after two years as it warned on profit and scrapped its dividend.

Swatch Group fell 10.6% as the world’s biggest watchmaker reported a steep fall in first half sales and earnings.

Personal and household goods sector, housing both the stocks fell 1.1% and led sectoral declines.

Nordea lost 3.1% after the Finnish bank reported second-quarter operating earnings just below expectations.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate in Milwaukee later this week after surviving an assassination attempt that has aggravated an already bitter U.S. political divide, with traders weighing its impact on financial markets.

Investors will now await ECB President Christine Lagarde’s remarks later in the day, ahead of the central Bank’s policy meeting later this week.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR